The Johnstown Walk to Defeat ALS will be held July 22 on the campus of Pitt-Johnstown, Richland Township.
The walk will memorialize those who have lost their battle to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and honor those fighting the battle.
Registration will start at 8 a.m., with the walk to begin at 10.
Participation is free but people are encouraged to raise funds or make self-donations to support the programs and services of the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter.
Proceeds will support cutting-edge research, treatment programs and local patient care.
For more information, visit www.walktodefeatals.org.
