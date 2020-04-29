As sacrifices are made each day worldwide to stop the advance of COVID-19, there has been speculation that a nation or organization might deliberately spread such a virus for its own benefit.
There is no solid evidence of that happening with coronavirus, but disease warfare is an unfortunate part of human history – and one of the earliest recorded incidents of the practice happened in western Pennsylvania.
Smallpox, the disease caused by the variola virus, was the scourge of mankind for thousands of years, dating as far back at 1,000 B.C., and claiming hundreds of millions of lives. The intentional spreading of that disease among Native Americans was a tactic used by the British at Fort Pitt in 1763, and remains one of the most-cited incidents of biological warfare.
Like the coronavirus, the airborne variola virus was highly contagious, and was dispersed by fluids from the mouth or nose. It could be picked up from contaminated surfaces such as skin and clothing, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killed 30% of those who contracted it.
Survivors were horribly scarred for life and many became blind. The World Health Organization says that the disease killed 300 million people in the 20th century alone.
Smallpox epidemics were common in Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries, and spread to the American colonies. Outbreaks infiltrated British troop units stationed in North America, and their colonial comrades, during the French and Indian War, and one of those outbreaks occurred at Fort Pitt shortly after the war had ended.
The native American people, who overwhelmingly sided with the French in that war, became neutral after the British promised not to settle west of colonial boundaries once the French were defeated. In western Pennsylvania, that meant Fort Bedford. The Indians held up their end of the deal. The British did not.
Fort Duquesne, in modern-day Pittsburgh, as well as French posts from Presque Isle to Montreal and Quebec, soon fell into British hands and native Americans believed the time had come to get rid of Europeans once and for all.
Instead of abandoning the Forks of the Ohio, the British built Fort Pitt, which swelled to several times the size of its French predecessor. British troops as far west as Detroit weren’t exactly pulling up stakes either. The Indians staged a massive uprising called Pontiac’s War, fueled by broken promises and visionary claims that the Master of Life had become displeased with European influence on his people.
Tainted blankets
On June 24, 1763, two Delaware Indians, Turtle’s Head and Mamaltee, approached Fort Pitt and advised the post’s commander, Capt. Simeon Ecuyer, of the Royal American Regiment, to evacuate or face destruction.
Crowded tightly inside the walls of the fort were 338 soldiers, more than 100 refugees who had been flushed from the surrounding countryside by Indians, and a sneaky variola virus.
Ecuyer refused to surrender, and as a parting gift to the Indians, handed them provisions of liquor and other small items “to ease their journey homeward.” The gesture was recorded in the diary of William Trent, a trader and land speculator embedded with the British forces.
“Out of our regard for them,” he penned, “we gave them two blankets and a handkerchief out of the Small Pox Hospital. I hope it will have the desired effect.”
Trent had deeper connections to the Forks of the Ohio than almost anyone at the fort, as he and 40 Virginians had built the first structure there in 1754, claiming it for the British and naming it Fort Prince George (better known as Trent’s Fort). When the French forced his party to leave two months later, it unofficially sparked the beginning of a what Winston Churchill called, “The first world war.”
“The Fort Pitt incident is the best documented episode we have for the early American period,” Elizabeth A. Fenn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning professor of Western American History at the University of Colorado-Boulder, said in an interview. “But there were earlier accusations, albeit supported with less evidence.”
In her award-winning essay, “Biological Warfare in Eighteenth-Century North America: Beyond Jeffery Amherst,” Fenn not only points to Trent’s diary entry as proof of the act, but adds his invoice to the British military as well:
To Sundries got to Replace in kind those which were taken from people in the Hospital to Convey the Smallpox to the Indians Viz’:
2 Blankets @ 20/ £2” 0” 0
1 Silk Handkerchef. . . . . 10/
& l Iinnen do: . . . . . . . . . 3/6 0” 13” 6
“Capt. Ecuyer certified that the items ‘were had for the uses above mentioned,’ and General Thomas Gage ultimately approved the bill for payment, endorsing it with a comment and his signature,” Fenn wrote.
Ecuyer’s superior officer, Col. Henry Bouquet, who led construction of the Forbes Road in 1758 and used it to traverse Somerset County many times, and Gen. Jeffrey Amherst, who was in command of all military forces in North America, were in Philadelphia and New York, respectively, that June.
Completely unaware of Ecuyer’s act, they were nonetheless plotting the same. In fact, the day after Turtle’s Head and Mamaltee acquired their gifts at the fort, Bouquet wrote a letter to Amherst of his intention “to extirpate that Vermine from a Country they have forfeited, and with it all Claim to the Rights of Humanity,” and Amherst responded, “Could it not be contrived to Send the Small Pox among those disaffected Tribes of Indians? We must on this occasion, Use Every Stratagem in our power to Reduce them.”
Two weeks later, Amherst drove home his point: “You will do well to try to inoculate the Indians by means of blankets, as well as to try every other method that can serve to extirpate this execrable race.”
Bouquet, who was trying to organize a relief column to lead to Pittsburgh, fired back that he would “try to inoculate the bastards with some blankets they may fall into their hands, and take care not to get the disease myself. As it is a pity to expose good men against them (the Indians), I wish we could make use of the Spanish methods, to hunt them with English dogs.”
‘Timing ... is uncanny’
Did the sinister tactic work?
“It is impossible to say,” Fenn said. “Smallpox was already in the area at the time the British distributed the infected blankets. It is therefore impossible to determine with certainty whether the blankets also spread the infection.”
She added: “What is clear is that British officials tried to infect native peoples with smallpox. It is also clear that they felt no moral qualms about doing so.”
Ten months after the incident, a man who had escaped from a year of captivity with local Indians came to the fort and reported, “the Small pox has been very general and & raging amongst the Indians since last spring and that 30 or 40 Mingoes, as many Delawares and Shawnees Died all of the Small pox since that time, that it still continues amongst them.”
Fenn stated that reports of the epidemic circulated as late as 1765, when a Delaware leader named Killibuck divulged that, “The Shawanes lost in three Months time 149 men besides Women & Children by Sickness above a year ago,” and added, “also many of them dyed last Summer of the Small Pox, as did Several of their Nation.”
It was possible the disease may have originated elsewhere. “The timing, however, is uncanny; the eruption of epidemic smallpox in the Ohio country coincided closely with the distribution of infected articles by individuals at Fort Pitt,” Fenn wrote.
Despite the disease, native Americans would be driven deeper west after a failed attack on the fort, and a defeat at Bushy Run near Jeanneatte by Bouquet’s forces, which had arrived by August 1763.
By the end of the century, English dairy maids who had contracted a condition called cowpox had caught the attention of Edward Jenner, who invented the first vaccine in the 1790s, eventually leading to a complete eradication of smallpox in 1980.
