U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, is about to embark on his first re-election campaign.
On Tuesday, the freshman congressman announced his plan to run again for Pennsylvania's 13th Congressional District seat in 2020. He won election in 2018 and joined the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2019 after never previously serving in elected office.
In his first year, Joyce, a dermatologist, developed his Home Grown Health Care Initiative – a program to provide local medical students more educational opportunities in the area – and supported finishing the Route 219 project. Joyce, a member of the House Committees on Small Business and Homeland Security, has also been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican.
“I've worked hard since coming to Washington, alongside President Trump, and I'm going to continue that work,” Joyce said. “I want to continue to protect our Second Amendment rights, to defend the dignity of the unborn, to fight for the farmers and the workers, to fight against the illegal drugs that are pouring through our southern border, and work to strengthen and secure that southern border, and continue to work for our economy, to make our economy continue to grow stronger.”
Joyce said he decided to seek re-election “with thought, with prayer, with consultation with my wife.”
In 2018, he won the general election with 70.5% of the more than 250,000 votes cast, defeating Democrat Brent Ottaway. Joyce expects an even higher turnout in 2020 since it will be a presidential election year.
“I think it's going to be a big decision that people are going to have to face in the 2020 election,” Joyce said. “Americans are going to have a clear choice – they're going to want to choose between the freedoms that we know or the socialism that's being proposed. The people in Cambria County, in Somerset County, in Blair, Bedford, they've made it clear to me they choose freedom, they choose democracy and I'm ready to continue that battle for them in Washington.”
At least one challenger, Democrat Todd Rowley, has announced a campaign in the 13th.
