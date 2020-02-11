Mick Bernardo, of Johnstown, jogs along Market Street in downtown Johnstown on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The 65-year-old man has been jogging 8 to 10 miles everyday – in all weather conditions – since graduating from Greater Johnstown High School in 1973.
Joggin' around
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WAGNER[mdash] Trey T., 18, Windber, passed away February 11, 2020 at home. Born December 21, 2001 in Orlando, Florida. Preceded in death by Paternal grandparents, Harold and Sundie (Dininno) Wagner; and maternal grandfather, Philip Wilt. Survived by loving father, Gregory Wagner and girlfrie…
MCGOWAN[mdash] Ronald R., 88, Bakerton, died peacefully February 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving children and family. Born October 19, 1931, in Fulton Run, PA, son of Andrew and Annie (Watson) McGowan. Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Irene (Sclesky); parents; infant son, Joseph;…
Most Popular
Articles
- Richland Lanes to be sold, renovated; buyer plans ‘bowling-anchored family entertainment center’
- Pittsburgh-area ownership group planning brewpub in Johnstown
- Johnstown eatery temporarily closed by Bureau of Food Safety after inspection
- WATCH VIDEO | 'Just awesome': Johnstown natives share in 'Hair Love' Academy Award
- Area school districts address residency concerns in different ways
- Johnstown, Windber submit entries to HGTV for "Home Town Takeover"
- Cambria humane society: Viral outbreak prompts shelter to halt cat intakes, adoptions temporarily
- Alleged thief steals, uses and returns excavator
- Portage to consider ATV routes in borough
- PHOTO GALLERY | King of the mountain: Pitt-Johnstown’s Pecora ascends to top of college wrestling win list
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.