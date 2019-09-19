When I needed help doing my taxes, I called Nancy Knee.
When I had a question regarding water, sewer or local government, there was no one better to ask than Knee.
Gallitzin Borough’s mayor, public servant, and perhaps biggest advocate passed away this week, and it saddens my heart.
Graduating with Knee’s daughter, Jonette, I’ve been blessed with the friendship of both women, and have cherished memories from high school on that include some of the best stories of Nancy Knee.
In my poorest college days, Knee would reach out to help make sure I had what I needed. She wouldn’t hesitate to lecture me on money management and budgeting, and she was one of my most faithful readers when I wrote a column or an article.
When our volleyball team at Penn Cambria Middle School in Gallitzin went undefeated and won the conference, Knee deemed a day for them as mayor and purchased the team pizza from Mazz’s.
She couldn’t have been prouder of her family – husband, Bob; daughters, Roberta, Celeste and Jonette; her grandchildren and others.
She raved about their events and accomplishments and was full of great pride.
But, most of all, Knee loved deeply and was reliable. She could be counted on for a favor, an ear to listen, or to advocate for her town. We all laughed as we called and she entered us in her call log from her basement work space, probably coughed a little and had to catch her breath after enjoying her smoking, and told us just how much work she had to do ... but, she always took the time to listen.
Knee and I would chat for hours as she was getting ready to “close up shop” in her basement after long hours of working on Gallitzin Borough sewer or other paperwork. She was always genuinely interested in how I was doing, and was motherly to me.
She cared about all, and gave of herself to all she could. If there was a cause in town, she most likely supported it. She wanted progress, and stood behind what was right.
A devoted Catholic, Knee was involved in counting the money, card parties and more. She served her family, friends and her community loyally.
I’m going to dearly miss this true pillar of our community, and I guess it was time for her to “close up shop” for good. She undoubtedly has left a lasting impression on so many, and will be remembered fondly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.