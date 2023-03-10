Today and for the next few years, we will mostly see declining world conditions, increasing division among people, earthquakes and other natural disasters along with international conflicts (Russia, China, Syria, Iran, Israel, et al.). Israel will begin to rebuild the Third Temple in Jerusalem.
Rapture
Not unlike Noah and his family, who obeyed God while all remaining people disobeyed and died in the worldwide flood (2800-2300 BC), so, too, the promised rapture will soon take place when all Christians will meet Jesus in the air – first the dead, followed by the living – leaving all unsaved people.
Tribulation, seven years
Circumstances worsen dramatically with the Holy Spirit’s departure from the world and a quarter of all people in the world dying in year one.
A persuasive promoter of world-rule will arise from among the “Roman Empire” nations – the Antichrist, who will announce a peace agreement with Israel. Having gained absolute power, with the Third Temple now having been rebuilt, Antichrist will break the peace agreement and invade Jerusalem.
After 3½ years, one-third of all people will have died. All people will need to accept the mark of the Antichrist in order to be able to buy and sell. Salvation will be denied to all who refuse the mark.
The Antichrist desecrates the Jerusalem Temple, declaring himself God. Nations mount a major attack surrounding all of Jerusalem, triggering the long promised Battle of Armageddon in the Megiddo Valley of Galilee. A total of 144,000 Israelites convert to Christianity, leading many others to follow.
America
America and other modern- day evil Babylons will disappear as major military/political forces due to both internal moral decline and a swift, destructive force of either military or natural origin.
Jesus Christ returns
Visible to all, Jesus Christ, faithful and true, will appear on the Mount of Olives mounted on a white horse accompanied by the saints and angels all also in white, mounted on white horses. All aggressors against Israel are defeated, with their blood filling the Megiddo Valley. The Antichrist and the false prophet are thrown into the Eternal Lake of Fire – but not Satan, who is banished from the world until near the end of the millennium. By the end of this second 3½ years, half of all people in the world will have died.
Millennium
All faithful souls are rewarded and welcomed into a 1,000-year reign on a refreshed earth with Jesus as king, governing with assistance of saints. Satan is released for a while – and a final attack is made against Israel. Jesus Christ calls fire down from above, ending this final battle quickly, and Satan is thrown into the Lake of Fire for eternity.
Final judgment
Jesus conducts the great white throne judgment for all who have rejected Jesus Christ as Lord. Jesus will review the deeds of all and then say to the unsaved: “Depart from me, I never knew you” – casting each one into eternal hell.
New earth, Jerusalem
Earth will be wholly renewed. A new city of Jerusalem is lowered from above – all contained within a 1,500-square-mile cube, which together with the renewed earth constitutes heaven; no tears, no evil, no death, with all serving God forever and ever.
