God’s word for our daily guidance ... Part 2.
• “… I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty, I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation … I can do everything through Him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:12-13)
• “Be joyful always, pray continuously, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (I Thessalonians 5:16-18)
• “... with God, all things are possible.” (Matthew 19:26)
• “I know that you can do all things; no plan of yours can be thwarted.” (Job 42:2)
• God will meet all your needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
• God himself will provide. (Genesis 22:8-13)
• God is always faithful and true and loving – but also holy and just. (Revelation 19:11, Psalms 39, 23, 66, 71, 42, 97, 99)
• He alone gives us peace – not peace as others give – but a peace that passeth all understanding. (Philippians 4:17)
• “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance.” (James 1:2-3)
• “... In the world you will have trouble, but take heart, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
• “I will be with you in trouble.” (Psalms 91:15)
• “God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble.” (Psalms 46:1)
• “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first … you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.” (John 15:18-19)
• Do not worry about your life … who of you by worry can add a single hour to your life. (Matthew 6) When you find yourself worrying about the future think about the past, how God created you, provided for you and brought you thus far, recognizing that all good things come only from God.
• “Seek first the Kingdom of God and all these things will be added unto you as well.” (Matthew 6:33)
• “I am with you always.” (Psalms 73:23; Matthew 28:20)
• “Nothing in all creation can separate us from the love of God.” (Romans 8:39)
• Forgive others just as in Christ God has forgiven you. (Ephesians 4:32; Colossians 3:8; I Timothy 5:19)
• “In God I trust, I will not be afraid. What can mortal man do to you?” (Psalms 56:4)
• “Trust always in the Lord of power and might. (Psalms 37:3)
• Therefore, encourage one another and build each other up … be patient with everyone. Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always try to be kind to each other and to everyone else. (I Thessalonians 5:11)
• “In humility, consider others better than yourselves … look to their interest.” (Philippians 2:5-6)
• “Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everybody. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you live at peace with everyone. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:17-21)
• “For our struggle is … against the spiritual forces of evil, therefore, put on the full armor of God.” (Ephesians 6:12-18)
• “Be still (and patient) and know that I am God.” (Psalms 46:10)
• “Whatever is true … noble … right … pure … lovely … admirable … excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned from me…put it into practice and the God of peace will be with you.” (Philippians 4:8-9)
Finally, remember worldly life is not fair. Put your faith and trust in God’s words and His kingdom.
