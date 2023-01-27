Faithful response is guided by three fundamental principles and actions.
First: “All sin and fall short of the glory of God.” (Ro. 3:23)
“If we claim to be without sin we deceive ourselves … truth is not in us.” (I Jn. 1:8)
“A friend loves at all times. A brother is born for adversity.” (Pr. 17:17)
“He who loves a quarrel loves sin.” (Pr. 17:19)
Second: Know that it is not us, but rather it is the word of God that defeats attacks by Satan and evil.
“Our struggle is against the powers of this dark world – not against flesh and blood.”
“Bear with one another in love … build others up according to their needs.”
“Consider others better than yourself.”
“Know the power of sharing in Christ’s suffering.”
“Forgive each other just as in Christ, God forgave you.” (Eph. 10)
“I hate pride and arrogance.” (Prov. 8:13)
Third: However, as faithful followers of Christ, note carefully the following.
“You are the salt of the earth … if the saltiness is lost, it is no longer good for anything – except to be trampled by men.”
“You are the light of the world – a lamp is put on its stand and gives light – let your light shine before men that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven.”
“Faith without deeds (or action) is dead.” (Matt. 5; Jas. 2)
Faithful followers cannot remain silent – but must speak out – in love – when confronting sin, and when required becoming a martyr for the cause of Christ.
“Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. … Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Eph. 6:10-18)
“Be completely humble and gentle, be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the spirit through the bond of peace.”
“In humility, encourage one another … It is God who works in you … to act according to his purpose … without complaining … without fault in a crooked and depraved generation … know Christ and the power of sharing in his suffering and the resurrection …
“Therefore, each of you must put off falsehood; and speak truthfully to his neighbor – for we are all members of one body …”
“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs … Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you!” (Eph. 4; I Thess.)
There is only one “division” that is both essential and critical, and indeed “to both die and live for” namely acceptance of Christ as your personal savior, and to receive Life Eternal.
“Wives must respect their husbands … Husbands, love your wives – (doing so) just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.”
“With Husband and Wife united the two become one flesh” – two with Christ in control – (just as) the faithful will be united with Christ as His Bride throughout Eternity. (Eph. 5)
“Do not be arrogant nor put your hope in wealth – but in God… do good, be rich in deeds, be generous and share.”
“Encourage the young … to be self-controlled … show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech … self- control … uprightness and godly lives. “ (Titus 1)
“It is God who works in you … to act according to his purpose … without complaining … without fault in a crooked and depraved … (world) … know Christ and the power of sharing in his suffering and the resurrection …”
“You may have to suffer grief in all kinds of trials … so that your faith … may be proven genuine.” (Know that “our sufferings create perseverance, character, and hope.”) (Ro. 5:3)
“The end of all things is near… therefore be clear-minded and self-controlled … and pray … love each other … love covers a multitude of sins … offer hospitality … use whatever gift you have received to serve others. Rejoice that you participate in the sufferings of Christ, after you have suffered a little while for Christ, he will restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” (1 Peter) (20 years or so?)
As a runner in a race, “Press on toward the goal to win the prize, heavenward in Christ Jesus … our citizenship is in heaven. Do not be anxious about anything … in everything by prayer and petition … present your requests to God … whatever is true, noble, right, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.” (Phil. 3:14, 4:6, 4:8)
“I can do everything through him (Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit) who gives me strength.” (Phil. 4:13)
“On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.” (Teaching and hymn based on Mt. 7:24-26)
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
