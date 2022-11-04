Christians know that our church pastors are society’s most treasured and important leaders.
What may not be as obvious is the fact that a pastoral assignment is one of God’s most difficult – both professionally and personally – particularly for pastors with families.
This is one reason why Paul advised that marriage of Christians is permissible, but that singleness – as with the Lord – is preferable.
The greatest challenge for pastors – as for all of us – is to live one’s personal life in full accord with Scripture’s commands. The second is to instruct others to do likewise, particularly where these commands oppose popular societal practices.
Accordingly, please allow this message to assist the mission of our pastor-servants of God by sharing some of the more difficult commands of our father so desperately needed in today’s wayward world.
1. I know you and made plans for you even before I formed you in your mother’s womb. (Jere. 1:5)
2. Thou shall not kill, including God’s creations undergoing formation. (Ex. 20:13)
3. God created man and woman (and nothing in between). (Gen. 1 & 2)
4. If not single and fully devoted to God, marriage between one man and one woman, with God in the center. (Gen. 1 & 2) (Matt. 6:33) (I Cor. 7:1)
5. No adultery (nor any sexual relations outside of marriage). (Ex. 20:14)
6. God hates divorce, but allows it for abandonment, adultery and abuse. (Malachi 2:16)
7. Raise up a child – within a godly marriage – in the way the child should go and he/she will not depart from it. (Prov. 22:6)
8. Do not covet; no idols: self, money, drugs, porn, etc., nor anything in lieu of God. (Ex. 20:17)
9. It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than a rich man to get into heaven. (Matt. 19:24)
10. Give your time, talent and tithes to God. (Leviticus 27:30)
11. Let your light shine before men. (Matt. 5:16) Reach out and encourage one another and those in need. (Matt. 25:31-46, I Thess 5-11, I Thess. 16:18)
12. Forgive everyone (including those having different political beliefs). (Eph. 4:32)
13. Do good to all people. (Gal. 6:10) Repay no one evil for evil. (Ro. 12:17-21)
14. The strong must bear with the limitations of the weak. (Ro. 15:1) Accept one another just as Christ accepted you. (Ro. 15:7)
15. Love your neighbor, putting him/her first. (Matt. 22:35-40) Encourage one another. (I Thess. 5:11) If you love the world, the love of God is not in you. (I Jo. 2:15-17)
16. Let your conversation be full of grace, seasoned with salt. (Col. 4:6) Faith without deeds is dead. (Jas. 2:14-26)
17. Jesus Christ is the vine, we are the branches – God, the vine keeper will prune the branches to become more fruitful – or cut them off, if dead. (Jn. 15:5)
18. “Blessed are you when people insult and persecute you, falsely saying all kinds of evil against you because of Jesus.” (Matt. 5:10-12)
19. Be willing to give your life for Christ, a family member or a friend if necessary. (Jn. 15:13)
20. Rejoice in your sufferings which produce character and trust in God! (Ro. 5:3-5 & 8)
21. Live by the spirit, not flesh. (Gal. 5:25) Our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against evil, demonic spirits. (Witness the world!) (Eph. 6:12)
22. Jesus came to divide us – knowing well the worldly powers of evil and self-pride. (Luke 12:51)
23. If your name is not found written in the Lamb’s Book of Life, you will be thrown into the Lake of Eternal Fire. (Rev. 20:15)
24. Those who teach (or write messages like this) will be judged more strictly. (Jas. 3:1)
