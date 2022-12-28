When Franco Harris, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, went to bed three nights before he was to be honored by having the Steelers retire his jersey number, God honored Franco by having him pass through death’s door and into paradise preliminary to life eternal.
Know well that God is in control of all events, including the number of days for each of us.
Franco’s honor of having his No. 32 jersey retired was well publicized and was to occur in three days, as virtually all in the world knew.
However, God called Franco’s “number” three days in advance, knowing that this event and honor to be paid to Franco – one of God’s faithful – would be multiplied and magnified beyond measure by God’s decision to “retire” Franco just a few days before Franco’s jersey would be retired.
Even more remarkable was God’s ordaining Franco’s incredible pass catch with the Steelers in 1972 to be labeled as the “Immaculate Reception,” knowing well that some 50 years later, God would cause the real “Immaculate Reception” for Franco – namely God’s “Reception” of Franco into paradise and eternity.
In doing so, God in his wondrous love first allowed Franco to live a life of 72 years – pursuant to Scripture’s promise of one’s average life being 70 years, and sometimes 80.
Yes, there was sadness as almost always comes with death, but never should it be so with the death of a saint – nor here with what was truly the “Immaculate Reception” of Franco into eternity.
While not receiving the publicity of a Franco, this is something all of God’s faithful can also anticipate – not just a famous football player.
NOTE: I’m sure many Steelers fans will say, “I knew it, the Lord is a Steelers fan.” No, but he is a fan of every repentant sinner.
