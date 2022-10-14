In my image, I created man – and shortly thereafter, woman from man’s rib to be man’s helpmate – Adam and Eve, the forerunners of all mankind.
As with the angels previously, I created man and woman with free wills, but also a conscience inclined toward God, and finally upon attaining faith through Christ, an indwelling Holy Spirit to help transform one’s mind and acquire wisdom.
While a strong free will can influence many toward self and away from God, it also serves to make man’s decision-making for Christ truly his own.
Scripture records that Adam and Eve, with Satan’s leading, succumbed to their free wills and self-pride. Scripture also records how the strong free will of Satan led him to want to be like God and oppose God.
Despite the wickedness of early mankind, I continued to love them and seek their salvation.
Seeing that Noah and his family alone were faithful, I asked Noah to build a large ark so that all could survive a worldwide flood which I ordained. The ark-building required some 100 years, and Noah invited all mankind to board the ark in order to be saved, but all the wicked rejected Noah’s invitation.
After 40 days of rain, the worldwide flood caused all of the wicked to die, leaving only the faithful Noah, his family and each kind of the world’s animals to be saved from the worldwide flood.
Know also that I created but one human race, all initially with light brown pigmentation.
A few hundred years after Noah’s descendants had all settled close together near Mount Babel, wanting peoples to be diverse, I confused their languages and scattered them over all of the earth. It was only the result of endogamy that these superficial phenotypic differences among people developed over time.
Abraham, descendant of Noah’s son Shem, proved faithful, and I promised Abraham he would be the father of many nations, producing many who would be faithful, including Joseph, Moses, Isaiah, Daniel, David, et al.
Starting with Abel’s animal sacrifice, and later the Passover in Egypt, both symbolized death as sin’s penalty, with blood to be shed of an animal as physically perfect as possible.
To more personally reveal Holy God to all mankind and demonstrate suffering for the sake of one’s faith, I sent Jesus, the Messiah into the world as both God and man born of a virgin.
Jesus was severely persecuted, ultimately suffering crucifixion on a cross, death and burial.
As with Jonah being three days in the belly of the whale, after three days in the grave Jesus was resurrected with a new, eternal body, the first resurrection for all who would later come to experience rebirth in Christ.
In the most merciful act of love and grace possible, God offered Jesus’ shedding of blood and death as the perfect sacrifice for acceptance by repentant man as man’s sacrifice for sin, thereby achieving justification before God.
Recall father Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice Isaac, his only son with Sarah, but God’s loving intervention providing for Abraham a ram as a substitute sacrifice in Isaac’s place.
God continues to reach out to all, but likely only for a final 20 years or so, during which we will witness America’s decline, wars in the Mideast, the rapturing into heaven of all the faithful and seven years of worldwide tribulation under the anti-Christ.
While many will be drawn to Christ, most will suffer death, or even seek to die. Christ will then return, save the nation Israel from destruction and finally establish his kingdom on earth.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
