In an effort to help young adults previously in the justice system receive training and education to find employment, state Rep. Frank Burns announced Friday the South Alleghenies Workforce Development Board was awarded a $492,509 grant from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said the board will use the grant for its reSTARt Youth program to coordinate collaboration with service providers, members of the juvenile justice system, and workforce development officials to help troubled teens and young adults get on the path toward gainful, sustainable employment.
“Providing these young adults with the services and support to get training will help them succeed and be productive members of society,” said Burns.
“Removing barriers to employment will be a positive step for their future, and it will also benefit our local employers, providing them with young adults ready, willing and committed to work.”
Nearly $5.8 million in grant funds were awarded to 10 workforce development boards statewide.
