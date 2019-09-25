SOMERSET – A Fulton County man has died from injuries in a construction site accident Tuesday on an Allegheny Township section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Skid loader operator Dwight Fischer, 59, of Waterfall, was working at an eastbound lane job site near mile marker 125 on the toll road when the accident occurred at 11:50 p.m., Lees said. The New Enterprise Stone and Lime employee stepped off his loader to clean its windshield when a tri-axle backed into him, pinning Fischer between both vehicles, he said.
Lees ruled the incident accidental.
He said Fischer was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment, but he died shortly after 3 a.m. in the hospital’s operating room.
New Enterprise officials issued a statement to The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday saying they were “deeply saddened” by the news.
“We have been in contact with the family and out of respect for the family, will not release the name of our employee at this time. The thoughts and prayers of the NESL family are with the family of our deceased employee and we will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time,” said Dennis Bonetti, vice president of risk management.
He said the company has launched its own investigation into the incident and is cooperating with state police, which are also investigating the matter.
“At NESL, safety is our leading company value and our goal is for each employee to go ‘Home Safe Every Day.’ This did not happen today. We have launched an investigation to determine what happened,” Bonetti said in the company statement.
“We are also fully cooperating with the authorities investigating this accident. Once the investigation is completed, we will take the steps necessary to ensure this type of accident does not happen again.”
State police turnpike officials were still investigating the incident Wednesday.
