The local CareerLink, PennDOT, Future Road Builders and NAACP Johnstown Branch are hosting a virtual job fair for people interested in highway construction work.
The job fair is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NAACP Johnstown President Alan G. Cashaw said people seeking living-wage jobs should attend the free, virtual job fair.
“This is a Pennsylvania highway construction job fair with PennDOT as one of the hosts,” Cashaw said.
“If Pennsylvania goes forward with rebuilding some infrastructure, then there will be plenty of jobs. People should come and see if there is a career fit. These are living wage jobs.”
Cashaw encouraged participants to register before they attend. Those who register will have their contact information submitted to employers, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.