JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Job Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Employers will have the opportunity to recruit from a diverse group of qualified candidates. Job seekers of all ages are encouraged to attend and to bring their resumes.
There is no cost for job seekers to attend. The exhibitor fee is $95 per table. The early bird deadline for exhibitor registration is April 15.
Job seekers can attend job search preparation workshops on April 25, 26 or 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at PA CareerLink of Cambria County at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
