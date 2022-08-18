JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Working a job or getting training often involves much more than just showing up at a business or a classroom. Other important needs can include scheduling child care, taking a pre-employment physical and finding transportation.
To assist job-seekers and possible future students, Johnstown Area Regional Industries and PA CareerLink Cambria County hosted a Community Resource Fair on Thursday during which partner agencies provided information to residents of Oakhurst Homes, a public housing complex in Johnstown.
“Our overreaching goal is to go where people live,” said Debi Balog, JARI’s director of workforce development. “We’d like them to come to CareerLink. We’d love them to come to JARI, but we think it’s better that we get out into the community and get the word out and show them that there are employment opportunities, there are training opportunities, but also there’s social services that can bridge them as they go work through employment, as they work for training.
“That’s why you see the other social service agencies or supporting agencies here, too. They know they’re going to have childcare if they go. They’ll have support through some of our support services if they are going to school.”
PA CareerLink Cambria County site administrator Jeff Dick said that having the event in a city neighborhood such as Oakhurst makes the process easier for people involved.
“We’re just trying to put our training providers and resources in one area and just try to help folks find employment,” he said.
Representatives from the Johnstown Housing Authority, Beginnings Inc., Get UR Goat Grazers, Job Corps, Cambria County Library, The Learning Lamp, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies, L&D Academy Multicultural School of Beauty and Barber Science, Highlands Health, Johnstown Police Department, Johnstown Fire Department and The Esport Co. were on hand.
“This has been very, very important for us in getting the word out,” said Mindy Rickabaugh, coordinator of reintegration for Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies.
The local Goodwill has been making a concerted effort to be even more visible in the region, according to Rickabaugh.
“Post-COVID, people aren’t necessarily running out for the services that they may need or they want,” Rickabaugh said, “so about six months ago, we decided to change up our recruitment and get into the communities – come to individuals, rather than them come to us.”
Lavona Smith and Dave Jurcic, co-owners of L&D Academy, attended the event, hoping to find new students. The academy is relocating soon, from Geistown to downtown Johnstown.
“We love to teach our students,” Smith said. “I am very big on education.”
“We want to be more involved in the community, especially in downtown,” Jurcic said. “That’s why we’re moving downtown. The city is our first love. Being here is good that we can get the exposure and start mingling with people and letting them know what we have.”
