Pour yourself a margarita and head to the beach because it’s five o’clock somewhere.
The 15th annual Buffettman Beach Party, a fundraiser for Alternative Community Resource Program, will begin at 6 p.m. March 21 at Ace’s, 316 Chestnut St., in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
As in years past, Jimmy Buffett impersonator Tom Watt will get crowds in a warm, spring mood with songs about cheeseburgers in paradise and boat drinks.
His show features a wide range of fan favorites such as “Margaritaville” and “Fins,” plus Buffett concert staples such as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Uncle John’s Band” and “A Pirate Looks at 40.”
Watt has been entertaining crowds around the U.S., Canada, Caribbean Islands and the Bahamas for more than 18 years.
“Tom Watt has quite a following because people love Jimmy Buffett and his music, so any favorite Buffett song you’ll hear it through Tom,” said DeAnn Cardarella, marketing coordinator for ACRP.
“Jimmy Buffett fans are referred to as Parrotheads, so even if you’re not a Parrothead you’ll walk out of that place liking Jimmy Buffett music and Tom Watt and his band The Fruitcakes.”
Happy hour will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., with Watt’s show starting at 8 p.m.
“This has become a popular event, and last year we had over 300 people attend,” Cardarella said. “It’s like a night in Key West and you feel like you’re down there with the music.
“There’s beach balls circulating around and people dress up in their Hawaiian shirts and leis and they decorate their tables.”
Ace’s staff will be cooking up hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs, walking tacos and other munchies.
No outside food or drinks will be permitted.
In keeping with the island/beach theme, there will be hula hoop and limbo contests, and prizes will be awarded for the top man and woman in each event.
Prizes also will be awarded for the best-dressed tourist, best parrot-head hat and best decorated table.
“Judges will be walking around, people wouldn’t know who they are, and they’ll be making their selections and we’ll announce the winners,” Cardarella said.
In addition, there will be a basket raffle with items donated by local businesses and organizations and community members.
Coming off of winter, Cardarella said the event is sure to put attendees in a warm state of mind.
“It’s a good way to kick off spring, which begins a few days before this,” Cardarella said. “It’s a nice time and it lifts you up. People have a lot of fun, it’s like a huge happy hour.”
Proceeds benefit activities for youth and adolescents in ACRP treatment, after school and educational programs.
“This event provides a year’s worth of activities for children in our summer treatment programs, soccer leagues and supports educational adventures and sporting events,” said Frank Janakovic, executive director of ACRP.
“All proceeds from this fundraiser directly benefit ACRP clients and families.”
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Several sponsorship levels are available.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-535-2277, ext. 3004, or email Cardarella at dcardarella@acrpkids.org.
