Johnstown Housing Authority will receive an additional $118,553 during a second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to help the organization deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money can be used for procuring cleaning supplies or services for housing units, relocating of participating families to health units, covering additional costs to supportive services vendors, retaining or increasing owner participation in the Housing Choice Voucher program, and providing childcare for the children of staff that would not have otherwise been incurred if not for the outbreak, along with other activities, according to guidelines released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“It’s so that nobody would get displaced because of the virus,” JHA Chairman Chuck Arnone said.
Housing Authority of the County of Bedford will receive $36,392 with $10,263 going to Somerset County Housing Authority.
The second round of funding, which was announced on Wednesday, included $15 million dispersed to housing authorities in Pennsylvania.
“As the nation continues to deal with this health crisis, HUD is equipping Public Housing Authorities across Pennsylvania with a second round of funding to ensure they have what they need to fight the spread of the virus to keep families safe and secure,” said HUD Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice in a released statement.
Johnstown, Somerset and Bedford all received money in a first round of funding earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.