JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Concerns about the safety of the ceilings at the Prospect Homes led to the Johnstown Housing Authority giving all residents 30 days’ notice to vacate the units, according to comments made by JHA leaders during the organization’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.
It was the most detailed public explanation of the decision-making process provided so far by the authority, which manages the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development complex in Johnstown’s Prospect neighborhood.
No inspection reports have been released yet by JHA to support the statements.
“We started from an unfortunate incident where part of a ceiling fell onto somebody,” JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said. “Thankfully it didn’t cause too much harm, but it was a big red flag.
“We didn’t want to just fix the ceiling and move on. So we procured a full structural inspection of the entire community just to see, hey, why did this happen and was it a danger of happening again?’ ”
Alberts explained why the housing authority decided on relocations as opposed to making immediate repairs.
“So the preliminary report from the ceilings indicated that ‘Hey, yeah, you have a problem with your ceilings. These things might be the original ceilings from the early 1940s. It’s possible that we could have more ceilings fall in,’” Alberts said. “So we made the decision to relocate all the families in Prospect. It was kind of a matter of it’s faster for us to move a hundred families than to fix ceilings upstairs and downstairs in 110 units. Then, depending on the rest of the results of the structural inspection, maybe that fix won’t be the real fix to make it safe.”
He emphasized that there are still “a lot of I don’t knows” regarding the buildings.
JHA Chairman Charles Arnone said the authority is “very concerned about the welfare of the people living there.”
“If a ceiling came down on a child, it could be catastrophic,” Arnone said. “The reason we did it as speedily as we did is because we didn’t want to create a panic and people worrying about the ceiling coming down, and coming down and hurting somebody. We already knew that it happened. So after we had the inspection, we moved forward with the process.”
Arnone continued: “One person, the slightest thing, would have been too much, so better we do this than have somebody get hurt. The chances are, by the inspection, it can happen again. We didn’t want that to happen.”
The inspection process is ongoing and expected to include conducting a geotechnical survey to determine the condition of the ground, according to Alberts.
The Tribune-Democrat filed a Right-to-Know request to obtain the inspection reports.
“I think that ultimately the public will see that the engineering reports that are being done are supporting the fact that this was definitely a safety issue,” said Tim Leventry, the authority’s solicitor. “The public needs to know that. This decision was not made lightly. It was made with the health and the safety of the residents in mind, first and foremost.”
Alberts said 101 of the 110 apartments were occupied when notices were given on March 9.
The authority has been working with residents to find new places to live either in JHA’s public housing units, buildings within the Section 8 rental assistance program or other locations. Alberts said that, as of Tuesday morning, the occupants of 12 units had still not found new landing spots. All others have already moved or secured a future residence.
Approximately 220 people – or about 1.2% of Johnstown’s entire population, based off the 2020 U.S. Census count of 18,411 – lived in the Prospect Homes.
That community will not longer exist.
JHA held a meeting for residents last week in which many individuals left feeling like their questions and concerns were not addressed by the organization.
Quayia Wormsley attended that event and then spoke at Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting.
“It’s sad,” Wormsley said during courtesy of the floor. “I don’t even know what to say any more. I think these meetings are useless. It’s like we’re talking, and you just don’t care.”
She said the way JHA has handled the situation has been “stupid” and baffling” in her opinion.
“You’re just making them angry and angry and angry and angry and angry,” Wormsley said.
