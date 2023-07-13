JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Housing Authority should soon know how much it would cost to repair the Prospect Homes complex to make its structurally deficient housing units suitable for occupancy.
“As of this date, there is no update or plan for our Prospect community, but we expect to have more information by the end of this month that will determine our next steps,” JHA Chairman Charles Arnone said during this week’s meeting of Johnstown City Council, of which he is also a member.
“We’re expected to have a full cost estimate any day now, and then we’ll discuss our options with” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Michael Alberts, the authority’s executive director, affirmed in an email that JHA would confer with HUD and then, “when we have a definitive plan, we would notify our residents first.”
In March, JHA required all approximately 220 residents of Prospect Homes to vacate their units. The move was made after a ceiling fell in one apartment, leading to a preliminary inspection of the properties.
Diviney & Associates Structural Engineers determined that ceilings in all 110 Prospect Homes units were “most likely destined for collapse.” Other studies have since been conducted on the buildings and the land.
Many former Prospect Homes residents have been relocated to other JHA units.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Arnone said there were 3,520 people total living in authority properties, with 2,379 in public housing and 1,141 using Section 8 vouchers, as of June 30.
“The Prospect relocation has affected these population statistics,” Arnone told City Council.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
