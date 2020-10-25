SkyWest Airlines twin jets will begin operating out of Johnstown on Dec. 3, the airport authority announced.
The new provider will operate as United Air Express, with flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.
SkyWest last month was awarded the federally subsidized contract to serve Johnstown, replacing Boutique Air.
Boutique’s contract ends Saturday, but the Department of Transportation has ordered the airline to continue service until SkyWest takes over. Boutique operates flights to Pittsburgh and Baltimore-Washington international airports.
“The region’s travelers can take advantage of the one-stop connection to over 230 destinations when they choose to fly out of John Murtha Johnstown Cambria County Airport,” airport manager Chad Gontkovic said. “The travelers can also take advantage of the short, stress-free drive to the airport and the free parking.”
United’s website shows round-trip flights between Johnstown and Chicago are as low as $97 and Washington service is as little as $85 for a round trip.
Airport crews have repainted tarmac lines to direct the larger, 50-passenger twin-jet aircraft to the loading gate. Additional winter maintenance supplies have been ordered to ensure safe runway conditions, he added.
“We are trying to make sure that the service provided the community is the best it possibly can be,” Gontkovic said.
Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of market development, said Johnstown residents can feel comfortable on the aircraft.
“Our passengers can fly with confidence, thanks to the layered approach to safety, which includes enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings and customer self-assessments with check-in,” Atkin said.
Here is the schedule:
Chicago service is daily, while Washington flights operate Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Johnstown-Chicago – 12:05 p.m., arrives 1:16 p.m.
Chicago-Johnstown – 6 p.m., arrives 8:42 p.m.
Johnstown-Washington – 8:10 a.m., arrives 9:10 a.m.
Washington-Johnstown – 10:35 a.m., arrives 11:35 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.