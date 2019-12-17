Jessica Satava

I’m closing in on six months here in Johnstown, as a newcomer to western Pennsylvania.
One of the most wonderful things about my life here is the newness of every experience – our first Cambria City Ethnic Fest, our first Johnstown Symphony Orchestra mill concert at JWF, our first ride down the Inclined Plane, our first time seeing the inside of the glorious Cambria City churches, our first Light-Up Night in downtown with the Christmas tree.
I’ll never forget the moment I walked into the Casimir Cultural Center (formerly SS. Casimir & Emerich), on a warm September day, to be guided through the restoration lovingly undertaken by Chad Pysher and Steven Biter. The JSO was honored to be part of the Ethnic Fest concert that gave the public a chance to hear the first strains of music in a sacred space that had been quiet for so long.
The emotion of that event was real for me and for my husband, who performed. It was exhilarating to see music in action as a force to heal, highlighting the spirit of a neighborhood. However, I observed, it was that much more real for those in attendance who had lived here and understood the significance of that building in a way that I never could.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has provided such a joyful window into the community for me as I learn about life here, and many more meaningful experiences followed that first one at St. Casimir’s – “The Music of Queen” at JWF, our “Slavic Season Opener,” the Community Carol Jam, and so much more. I am learning just what is possible in this community when everyone gets together to make it happen.
Just a day or so ago, I experienced my first holiday concerts with the JSO. As musicians ourselves, my husband Joe and I have seen and performed more than our fair share of Christmas concerts.
As we settled into our seats in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on Saturday, we thought we knew what to expect. After all, along with everyone in the organization, I had spent weeks preparing for these concerts, meticulously planning every detail. But I couldn’t have predicted the depth of feeling the experience produced for me.
One of the highlights of Saturday’s concerts was the chance to recognize two members of the JSO family who worked hard to shepherd an enormously successful Annual Sustaining Fund Drive in 2019 – Karen Azer and Ed Sheehan.
As we sat enveloped in the warmth of hundreds of voices and an orchestra as we sang carols together, I’m not ashamed to say there were tears in my eyes as I looked around. It was so clear in that moment that this extraordinary feeling of togetherness would never be possible without the outpouring of support from our neighbors. It is because of the hundreds of individuals that give to annual fund, the many businesses and foundations that contribute so meaningfully, that we can continue this work.
Yes, we were celebrating Christmas that day. But I realized during a rousing rendition of “Joy to the World” that we were actually celebrating us – our city, our region, the work of the many committed individuals to lift up our community in myriad meaningful ways.
So this year, at Christmas, we at the JSO celebrate you – your generosity, your hard work, your unending commitment to a bright future, your resilience, your creativity.
We know that the joyful moments of music are impossible without what you give to us every day. Thank you so very much.
