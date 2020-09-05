Jerry Zahorchak

Recent reports have unveiled an effort to shift public school funding away from Greater Johnstown School District and its counterparts across the commonwealth toward parochial schools.
The already-failed concept is being presented anew, as a saving grace to the one or two students who might attend a private school with your public tax dollars and to buoy the struggling Catholic school system.
The proposal took me back to my Catholic roots and made me wonder: Why would anyone want to take students away from our public schools, knowing that it would hurt other students and the greater community? I always question why anyone would want to leave the Greater Johnstown School District to attend a cyber charter or private school, but in its stinging rebuke of our Johnstown district, somehow this wrongheaded approach felt more personal.
As a proud graduate of Greater Johnstown (1975), a former teacher, school board member, federal programs director, superintendent, and secretary of education – where I led or watched the school district through several iterations – I remain very proud of my Johnstown education and all that continues to be afforded to our students.
The challenges and reality the families in our district face may seem less idyllic than the nostalgic and booming economy of our past that so many of us remember, but in Johnstown we face and conquer every challenge as a community.
The Johnstown district is partnering with community agencies to offer programs starting at birth and continuing with preschool for all, full-day kindergarten, and a well-researched elementary reading and math program in partnership with Johns Hopkins University’s “Success For All.”
Greater Johnstown High School has more than 14 vocational programs offered, as well as an associate degree program.
Ninth graders at Johnstown can begin free college-level work through the dual enrollment program in partnership with Penn Highlands Community College. When those students leave high school, many of them possess 60 college credits – many earn associate degrees – which transfer to colleges and universities across the commonwealth and beyond, saving tens of thousands of dollars in college costs.
Hundreds of high school students successfully complete one or many more college courses; many first-generation students, opening the heavy doors of higher education.
Unlike some private schools, and even charters, Greater Johnstown serves the poor, the disabled, students struggling with behavioral issues and would never cast them aside.
We are not a failed system, as some proffering this twisted money grab have suggested. We are doing all of this while grossly underfunded.
Our Johnstown community is the poster-child for succeeding in the face of adversity.
The commonwealth system has failed – to adequately and equitably fund public schools.
At least two state studies, the “Costing Out” study and the new funding formula report, show that Johnstown schools are no less than $14 million a year underfunded by the state of Pennsylvania.
Local school districts are on a righteous path; doing yeoman’s job of providing for each student’s educational needs and supporting our greater community – in the face of a global pandemic – under the weight of a state educational funding system that furthers inequity, while inadequately funding our school districts. That’s why Johnstown joined and led a school funding lawsuit against the state.
Imagine if Johnstown had adequate funds to address and guarantee success for the thousand-plus students who come to school for the first time from dire poverty entering kindergarten years behind.
Imagine if all community leaders would go to work and pressure the state to fix that system. If the state adequately funded schools our region would prosper immensely: increased productivity, more tax payers and less dependency.
Imagine if each of us believed in the right to an excellent education for every child, not just the fortunate few. At the Johnstown district, we do.
Imagine if public schools proffered an idea that would take money from private schools.
Redirecting state dollars to private schools is never the answer – nor is redirecting dollars away from other public schools a solution. We need adequate investments to get the amazing outcomes; we need not face a funding battle against non-public schools struggling in the face of the pandemic.
The Greater Johnstown School District strives to build on its remarkable and solid foundation, which provides public education for every child in the community without exception – everyone, including students of all economic levels, all races, ethnic backgrounds, disabilities and more.
The many public schools like Johnstown serve all, with no exceptions. That is why tax dollars appropriately fund our schools.
I, and many, speak out for, and are proud of, our public schools. Everyone supports the healthy development of every children regardless of where they attend school. I always support our Greater Johnstown School District.
