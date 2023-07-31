The Summer Steel Silhouette Shoot will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 12 at Jerome Sportsmen's Association, 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Hollsopple.
Targets will be set at 40, 60, 77 and 100 yards. Only .22 rimfire rifles are permitted to be used. Participants can choose to shoot offhand or use a bench. Rifle rests will be provided by the club.
Loaner rifles will be available for those who don't own a .22 rifle.
Registration is $20 and includes an all-you-can-eat breakfast and lunch.
To preregister for a preferred shooting time, contact Nikki Tedrow between 4 and 8 p.m. at 814-701-6427 or email jeromejrrifle@gmail.com.
