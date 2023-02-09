HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – A Women on Target shooting clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at Jerome Sportsmen’s Association range, 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Hollsopple.
The session is available for women who have recently purchased a handgun and are looking for proper training on safe operation of firearms, or for the gun owner who just wants to brush up on the basics.
Seating is limited.
Cost is $80 and includes a one-year membership to the Jerome Sportsmen.
For more information or to register, call Kyle Horner at 814-341-7274 or email at mountaintopdefense@gmail.com.
Registration can also be made online at wot.nra.org.
Scroll to the bottom of the screen, find “select a class near me” and complete the form.
