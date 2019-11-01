BOSWELL - A Jerome man was arraigned Friday on 120 sex-related counts, accused of assaulting an underage girl over eight months, authorities said.
Conemaugh Township police charged John Daniel Robinson Jr., 34, of the 100 block of Conemaugh Avenue, with
20 counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Robinson allegedly used social media to contact the teenage girl and sent naked pictures of himself.
Police said they used a court order to obtain Snapchat records and obtained consent to search two cell phones. Police recovered 90 text messages to and from Robinson’s phone number from October 2018 through May, the complaint said.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the girl.
Robinson was arraigned by District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.
