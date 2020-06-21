SOMERSET – By the time Arbutus Blough had begun her involvement with International Christian Aid in Jerome, Somerset County, the organization had existed for several years.
But its future was uncertain, which is why, in 1998, she and her late husband, John, along with a ragtag group of other Somerset residents decided to save the ICA.
The group added child sponsorships and expanded the reach of the ICA, she explained.
“In 20 years we’ve raised over $3 million in sponsorships and general donations for numerous projects,” Blough said.
At one point in recent time, the organization was handling charitable work in Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, India, Uganda, Panama and Tanzania.
Their efforts ranged from sending medical and school supplies to shipping more than $2 million in material aid such as trucks, tractors and construction equipment and building supplies to various countries.
They’ve also worked on clean water projects, food programs and construction of schools.
“It’s a real reward to see what kind of impact we have on people,” Blough said.
However, shipping costs have increased and their donor base has dwindled causing the group’s efforts to be scaled back.
Now, Blough and her fellow board members focus on supporting the Emmanuel Children’s Home in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, which she and her husband started more than 30 years ago, and Project Global village, another Somerset charitable effort they work with.
Rona Hemminger, International Christian Aid board member and U.S. coordinator for the Children’s Home, said the most recent collaboration between the two nonprofits was the ICA providing a donation to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers and the organizations used the funds to create care packages for the “graduates” of the Children’s Home who lost their jobs due to the virus and food and medical supplies for the current wards.
Right now, 70 children ranging from infants to 18 years old are at the home.
Once a child reaches their 18th birthday, they are considered a graduate of the home.
Hemminger said it’s “really neat” watching the children grow and seeing the success stories that come out of the group.
Since starting the program in 1981, Blough said there have been more than 400 children who have gone through the home.
The ICA doesn’t stop helping those who’ve aged out of the group.
Blough explained that some of the funds raised are used for scholarships and a micro credit program that could be used, for example, to start a business.
With the ICA being a nonprofit, none of the group are paid for their services.
All 11 members contribute to the different charitable acts freely, Hemminger said.
“It’s a calling,” she explained. “It’s something that has to be in your heart.”
Ron Beachley, ICA board chairman, commended Blough for her years of service and all the “ground work” she’s done for the Christian aid and affiliated groups.
He described the work of everyone as “pretty amazing” and added that the members’ goal is always to lend a hand to those in need.
“I’m grateful to be involved in some simple way,” Beachley said.
Brianna Baker, Director of Mission and Ministry at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, is a recent addition to the ICA board, but in the little over a year of participation she’s found herself impressed by the group.
“They’re good people with good hearts,” Baker said.
Before becoming a board member, Baker had donated her own time to assisting the ICA and taking trips to the Children’s Home.
Every summer she takes a group down to do charity work, and in the winter Hemminger takes another group.
Being a part of this charity makes her want to be a better person, Baker said, adding that the work also gives her another chance to give back.
More people such as Baker are what Blough and Hemminger said they are looking for.
The pair acknowledged that they would “love to see like-minded people pick up the vision and help us keep the International Christian Aid alive.”
If anyone would be interested in lending a hand to the ICA, Blough said they can email the group at interaidinc@aol.com or call 814-479-7963 and leave a message.
