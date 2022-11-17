Cloudy skies early. A few snow showers developing later in the day. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 12:17 am
Reporter
The annual toy giveaway will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at Jennerstown United Methodist Church, 1673 E. Pitt St., Jennerstown.
Toys will be available for children from birth to age 13.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
