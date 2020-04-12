Five fire departments from two counties responded to a structure fire at 1410 Pitt St. in Jennerstown on Sunday, April 12, 2020. According to Jennerstown Volunteer Fire Department, the call was initially dispatched just before noon as an appliance fire, but was upgraded on arrival. Crews spent two hours at the scene, Jennerstown wrote on its Facebook page Sunday. The fire caused damage to the kitchen and a section of the one-story home’s exterior, but no injuries were reported. Boswell, Sipesville, Acosta and Ligonier all responded.
Jennerstown house fire
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5053. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
David Hurst
