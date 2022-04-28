SOMERSET, Pa. – A Jenners man was sentenced to state prison on Thursday, accused of assaulting a 7-year-old girl in January 2021, authorities said.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Tyler James Kerlin, 27, to 10 months to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, state police in Somerset started the investigation after receiving a Childline report referral on March 4, 2021.
Troopers allege Kerlin assaulted the girl at a residence in Jenner Township.
Troopers said they interviewed Kerlin, who allegedly initially denied the allegation. At one point during an interview with troopers, Kerlin allegedly stopped and said that he wanted to go back to jail, then asked, “What if it happened accidentally?”
A rape charge was dismissed and an indecent assault charge was withdrawn.
Charges were filed after an interview with the girl was conducted at Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.
