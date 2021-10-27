WINDBER, Pa. – A Jenners man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of raping an 18-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl after plying them with alcohol, authorities said.
Anthony James Colangelo Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Parsonage Road, was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
According to a criminal complaint, Windber police were called to the parking lot of Martella’s Pharmacy on Graham Avenue at 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, where they found “two females who were upset, scared and intoxicated.”
The pair had no shoes or coats and said they had been kidnapped, but had escaped.
The 18-year-old said she had found a guy named Tony on Instagram, the complaint said.
The teen and the juvenile went to a house on Graham Avenue where they drank alcohol and smoked marijuana. Colangelo then allegedly assaulted the pair, the complaint said.
Colangelo allegedly took away their cellphones and locked the doors. At one point, the 18-year-old allegedly grabbed Colangelo’s cellphone and tried to call her mother. That’s when Colangelo allegedly became angry and told them to leave. The teen and 12-year-old ran from the house without coats or shoes, according to the complaint.
A woman living at the Graham Avenue residence later told police that Colangelo was her ex-boyfriend who still comes around, but she was afraid of him, the complaint said.
Police charged Colangelo with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and related counts.
Colangelo was returned to Somerset County Jail, where he is being held on $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.