A Jenners man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in January in Jenner Township, authorities said.
Tyler James Kerlin, 26, was held for court following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
State police in Somerset charged Kerlin with rape of a child, indecent assault with a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.
According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began in March after troopers received a Childline report.
Troopers allege that Kerlin assaulted the girl at a residence in the township.
At one point during an interview with troopers, Kerlin allegedly stopped and said that he wanted to go back to jail. Kerlin allegedly then asked troopers, “What if it happened accidentally?”
Kerlin was returned to Somerset County Jail, where he is being held on $90,000 bond.
