A Jenner Township pair face a rash of criminal charges after state police allegedly found them with methamphetamine after burglarizing a Middlecreek Township home Wednesday, authorities said.
State police from the Somerset barracks charged Tyler Drew Weimer, 28, and Kelly S. Awtey, 54, both of Hill Street in Jenners, with burglary, receiving stolen property and multiple drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers were called to a home in the 300 block of Woodside Crescent at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the homeowner observed on camera someone entering the home.
When troopers found Weimer and Awtey, the two allegedly said they were hired to clean the residence. The homeowner allegedly said Awtey was hired to clean the house, but was supposed to be out by 5 p.m.
Troopers said they searched Weimer’s backpack and found two nightlights and a coaster. Weimer also was wearing a pair of stolen slippers, the complaint said.
Troopers allegedly also found a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine. and searched Awtey’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway and found suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of cash. Awtey reportedly said that she uses meth and has been selling the drug to make some extra money, the complaint said.
Both were arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale. Awtey was freed on $20,000 unsecured bond. Weimer was sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
