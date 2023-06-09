JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a three-year absence, Jehovah’s Witnesses are back in Johnstown to celebrate together at their annual convention.
Faithful arrived for the first day of the convention that began on Friday and will conclude on Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Perry Allen, regional spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, said that it’s thrilling to have the convention return to an in-person format; 2019 had been the last in-person convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had them virtually for three years, and they were wonderful, but you can only give so many virtual hugs because we need real ones,” Allen said. “Conventions are a highlight of our year, and it’s something we plan and look forward to. When we’re in a gathering like this, the feeling of brotherhood and the association we get is wonderful, and it’s wonderful to go out into the community and be among the people where the convention is held.”
This year’s theme is “Exercise Patience!”
“I think all of us know what it’s like to lose our patience,” Allen said. “Our creator knows we’re happiest when we show this beautiful quality, so this whole convention theme is a quote from the Bible. There will be 50 presentations, talks, interviews, dramatic Bible readings, a full-length modern-day drama and 70-plus videos. It’s a fast-moving program and has something for everyone.”
Each day of the convention has a Bible theme associated with it, including “Love is patient” on Friday; “Be patient toward all” on Saturday; and “Jehovah is waiting patiently to show you favor” on Sunday.
“There’s parts for the family, there’s parts that help us in our own personal lives and there’s parts to help us as we try to develop this quality,” Allen said. “I think people will be surprised how you can build an entire program like this just on this one quality.”
The Crana family, of Brookville, Jefferson County, has been attending conventions for many years.
“This is such an encouraging opportunity to get together with our friends and to be instructed and taught from God’s word in the Bible,” Ben Crana said. “Being able to come together once a year for this regional convention is something that God’s people have always done, so for us to be able to continue to do that and participate, learn and be taught the message is just a privilege.”
Dina Crana said the atmosphere of being together with brothers and sisters for three days is awesome.
“You can’t get that feeling anywhere else, and there’s a lot of excitement,” she said. “The topic is patience, and we need that. We need patience to deal with each other and the public, so I’m looking forward to being encouraged to do that better.”
Caden Crana, 14, said it’s nice to be back in person and among friends.
“I’ve been coming all my life, and I like the whole experience,” he said. “It’s a joy to be a part of this.”
Anzley Crana, 12, said she enjoys being able to sing together with attendees.
“We all feel like one big family,” she said. “I’m excited to see my friends, and one of them is getting baptized. It’s just great to be with everyone.”
Allen said that there is a feeling of love at the convention.
“It’s that feeling of being in a big arena with thousands of others who share their belief that the Bible is practical, that the Bible is their source of hope, and it is just a wonderful, loving feeling that they have while they’re here,” he said.
The public is invited to attend the convention, and there is no admission fee.
For a complete program of events, visit www.jw.org/en/library/books/2023-Convention-Program.
