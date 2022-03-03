Jack and Mary Jane Weiser’s volunteer ministry has taken them all over – from tropical Samoa, to Washington State, to Alaska – before they ended up in their home state of Pennsylvania.
They rarely went more than a few days without knocking on a door or visiting a Bible student in their community. That abruptly changed in the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S., Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions.
Two years later, the Johnstown residents are busier than ever.
“People are even more willing to talk,” said Mary Jane Weiser.
“We want them to know we’re genuinely concerned. We care, and we want to share encouraging information that will help lighten their load.”
For congregants such as Jack and Mary Jane Weiser, the virtual pivot has meant trading their Bible-based literature display and book bags for laptops, iPads and smartphones. Their tools have changed, but their message is the same. They regularly share scriptures with dozens of community members and conduct free Bible courses via Zoom.
“We’re giving people a resource with Bible-based answers on topics such as pandemic fatigue, drug addiction and many other challenges people are facing,” said Jack Weiser.
With this historic change, the number of Jehovah’s Witnesses grew 3% in the United States in 2021 alone, matching the most significant increase for the organization over the past decade and the second-largest percentage increase since 1990.
“Staying active in our ministry while remaining safe has had a powerful preserving effect on our congregants and communities,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“The wise decision not to prematurely resume in-person activities has united us and protected lives while comforting many people in great need. The results speak for themselves.”
Last year, the international organization reported all-time peaks in the number of people participating in their volunteer preaching work, increased attendance in Zoom meetings and more than 171,000 new believers baptized. In the past two years, more than 400,000 have been baptized worldwide.
Some, whose ministry or attendance at religious services had slowed because of age and poor health said they feel reenergized with the convenience of virtual meetings and a home-based ministry.
Like many octogenarians, Sarah Fuoco, 88, deals with memory loss and diminished energy. Yet she and her 81-year-old husband, Joseph, have been given the nickname “the dynamic duo.”
The Fuocos use Zoom to worship twice a week with their Hollis, New Hampshire, congregation and regularly join online ministry groups to comfort neighbors and family through phone calls, letters, texts and email.
“What could have been quite a disadvantage, we’ve made into an advantage,” Joseph Fuoco said.
“The fact that we can work right from home is a great advantage. I’m happy with it.”
By sharing the Bible’s hope remotely, the fewer than 3,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alaska can rapidly preach across the 586,000 square miles of their sparsely populated state.
“We’re talking to more people in a day than we did in a month,” said Marlene Sadowski, of Ketchikan.
Still living in Alaska at the start of the pandemic, the Weisers were able to reach remote parts of their community and provide valuable resources via telephone.
“We contacted one woman who lives in an isolated village,” Mary Jane Weiser said.
“She explained that their village had seen a sharp increase in teen depression and suicide, so we offered to send multiple copies of two magazines: ‘Is Life Worth Living?’ and ‘Teen Depression – Why? What Can Help?’ She received them the day of a funeral and was able to share them with her family members.”
The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, translated into more than 1,000 languages, has also leveraged the organization’s outreach.
After starting a free self-paced Bible course on jw.org in December 2019, Lisa Owen requested a free, interactive Bible study over Zoom. She was one of nearly 20,000 people baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses last year in the United States in private settings, including backyard swimming pools, tubs and even rivers.
“JW.org gave me somewhere to learn, somewhere to land, and to start living the way God wants me to. It taught me so much,” said Owen, of Moriarty, New Mexico.
To start an online Bible study course, receive a visit or attend a virtual meeting locally, visit jw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.