JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A convention that drew a few thousand Jehovah’s Witnesses from multiple states to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown was a success, organizers said.
Program overseer Joel Akmal, of Blairsville, said the convention on Friday, Saturday and Sunday was the first such convention held in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It turned out amazingly well,” he said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better, to be honest with you. It came to fruition just perfectly – parking, working with the facility management here; they are an amazing group of individuals. ... We are so happy to be here as a family worshipping God. Being together here, seeing the smiles people had, it was faith-strengthening to me.”
The theme of the convention was patience.
Nathan Lafollette, of Windber, said he has been attending the yearly conventions since he was a child.
“This year’s convention overall, for me, as a father and a husband – even as my role as a manager in my job – has helped me out as far as having patience,” he said.
His daughter, Keiara Lafollette, 13, said her favorite part of the conference was a symposium titled “What creation can teach us about Jehovah’s timing.”
“I liked how animals and nature can help teach us how to be patient,” she said.
Those in attendance included lifelong adherents to the faith and those who were exploring.
There were a few people for whom Saturday marked a milestone. A baptism ceremony was held for 10 newly dedicated Jehovah’s Witnesses at the arena.
“It is definitely one of the most joyful parts of our convention here,” said Matthew Welch, local Jehovah’s Witness spokesman. “It’s a public symbol of their personal dedication to God.”
Welch is a member of the Windber Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, one of three congregations in the Johnstown area comprising about 300 people. However, the annual convention at the arena draws thousands more from Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
At the conference’s peak on Saturday, the crowd was estimated at 3,000 men, women and children.
The 10 newly baptized members included teenagers raised in the faith, as well as older adults who perhaps spent time studying after having been called on by a Jehovah’s Witness who knocked on their doors.
One at a time, they walked to the baptismal pool and were submerged with help from fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses who baptized them in the name of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are a nontrinitarian Christian denomination. They profess Jehovah as the one almighty God the Father, and Jesus as the Son of God – not equal to God, but God’s first creation through whom human beings are reconciled to God. And the Holy Spirit is Jehovah’s gift, His active force, Welch said.
The convention was one of more than 6,000 conventions held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience” convention series.
Jehovah’s Witnesses number nearly 9 million worldwide, according to the Christian denomination’s official website.
Welch said there is no hierarchy among Jehovah’s Witnesses to perform ministerial duties, but there are elders – spiritually mature men who take the lead in the congregation.
Elders are simply men who imitate Christ and take care of their family, said Eric Mills, an elder of the North Congregation in Altoona, who delivered a Scripture-based presentation on baptism as part of the ceremony.
“The talk was based on the Second Letter of Peter – to do your utmost, to be spotless, unblemished, and at peace. The goal is to be at peace with God and each other,” he said. “The talk was some encouragement about what those things mean and to help those getting baptized to continue making spiritual progress.”
Convention sessions explored the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples.
Welch said out-of-town guests have been enjoying staying in Johnstown and visiting the area’s restaurants.
“Our out-of-town guests have been grateful,” he said. “They appreciate the hospitality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.