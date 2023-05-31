After a three-year break, the annual Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention is returning to Johnstown, and both organizers and attendees couldn’t be more excited.
“I just can’t wait,” Mary Jane Weiser said. “I’m filled with excited anticipation and also gratitude.”
The convention is back at the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial June 9 through June 11 and will be the first local gathering for Weiser and her husband, Jack.
They moved to Johnstown a couple years ago, but the annual event was held virtually for the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that it’s returning to an in-person convention, the Weisers are thrilled by the opportunity to be surrounded by other Jehovah’s Witnesses and take part in the scheduled events.
“There’s just an excitement of being there,” Jack Weiser.
The pair have attended similar gatherings around the country and the world and touted the benefits of being in person.
Jack Weiser said everyone who goes to conventions volunteers to work, which creates a great camaraderie amongst the attendees.
Some help with parking while others do so with cleaning and other work.
“Everyone is just excited to be there,” Jack Weiser said.
His wife agreed, saying that there’s a joy in the air and she feels refreshed after attending.
“Being able to be with thousands of worshippers and joining in singing, that’s amazing to hear all these voices in unity,” Mary Jane Weiser said.
Matthew Welch, Jehovah’s Witnesses public information representative, said there’s more than 3,000 attendees expected at the convention.
“It really means a lot for us to be back,” he said.
The three-year pause was unprecedented, Welch said, adding that although the virtual conventions were good everyone missed being in person.
This year’s gathering will feature several sessions centered on the theme of “Exercise Patience.”
Welch said there will be talks about how exercising patience can help people reach their goals, improve relationships with family and friends and on June 11 there’s a chat focused on the subject of “Will God act in your behalf?”
Other points of interest are the Saturday baptisms and the two-part feature-length drama June 10-11 titled “Commit Your Way to Jehovah” that will show what how a family deals with “challenges and learns to wait patiently on Jehovah.”
The Weisers said they’re looking forward to the sessions, personal interviews, making friends and learning how to apply Bible principles in the modern world, as well watching the drama.
Anyone is welcome to attend the free three-day event, which is one of roughly 6,000 conventions being held worldwide in the “Exercise Patience” series.
More information and a full schedule can be found at www.jw.org.
