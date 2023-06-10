JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Among the few thousand people gathered for the Jehovah's Witnesses convention Saturday in downtown Johnstown, there were a few people, especially for whom the day marked a milestone.
A baptism ceremony was held Saturday for 10 newly dedicated Jehovah's Witnesses at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
"It is definitely one of the most joyful parts of our convention here," said Matthew Welch, local Jehovah's Witness spokesman. "It's a public symbol of their personal dedication to God."
Welch is a member of the Windber Jehovah's Witnesses congregation, one of three congregations in the Johnstown area comprising about 300 people.
However, the annual convention at the arena draws thousands more members from across the United States.
On Saturday, attendance for the convention was anticipated to peak at 3,000 Jehovah's Witnesses including men, women and children.
The 10 newly baptized members included teenagers raised in the faith as well as older adults who perhaps spent time studying after having been called on by a Jehovah's Witness who knocked on their door.
One at a time, they walked to the baptismal pool and were submerged with help from their brothers in faith who baptized them in the name of the Father, Son and the holy spirit.
Jehovah's Witnesses are a nontrinitarian Christian denomination. They profess Jehovah as the one almighty God the Father, and Jesus as the Son of God – not equal to God but God's first creation through whom human beings are reconciled to God. And the holy spirit is Jehovah's gift, His active force, Welch said.
The convention, which began Friday and concludes on Sunday, is one of more than 6,000 conventions held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience" convention series.
Jehovah's Witnesses number nearly 9 million worldwide, according to the Christian denomination's official website.
Welch said there is no hierarchy among Jehovah's witnesses to perform ministerial duties, but there are elders – spiritually mature men who take the lead in the congregation.
Elders are simply men who imitate Christ and take care of their family, said Eric Mills, an elder of the North Congregation in Altoona, who delivered a scripturally-based presentation on baptism as part of the ceremony.
"The talk was based on the Second Letter of Peter – to do your utmost, to be spotless, unblemished, and at peace – the goal is to be at peace with God and each other," he said. "The talk was some encouragement about what those things mean and to help those getting baptized to continue making spiritual progress."
From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples.
Other highlights of the convention Saturday included the part one showing of a prerecorded drama. The second part will be shown on Sunday.
Welch said out-of-town guests have been enjoying staying in Johnstown and visiting the area's restaurants.
"Our out-of-town guests have been grateful," he said. "They appreciate the hospitality."
