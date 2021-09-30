The last time I saw Darrell Siggers, he was slumped forward, cradling his head in his hands in a dim holding cell in the Wayne County Jail in downtown Detroit. His pain was palpable. It seemed to ooze from his eyes and mouth.
The hope that had sustained and steeled Siggers over the previous 20 years had vanished as abruptly, and with the same finality, as the crack of a judge’s gavel, leaving him with barely enough will and energy to breathe.
In the holding cell, Siggers awaited a transfer back to state prison, where he was serving a mandatory life sentence.
“I know now I might die in prison,” he said.
Hours before, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Vera Massey Jones ruled against Siggers’ motion for a new trial, arguing the new witnesses were not credible.
It was November of 2004, 20 years after Siggers was wrongly convicted of the 1984 murder of James Montgomery, during a fight fueled by alcohol and weed on Detroit's east side.
I was then an editorial writer and columnist for the Detroit Free Press, and had written several columns on Siggers. I had interviewed about 15 people, four of them in prison. Some were eyewitnesses to the shooting.
I was certain Siggers was innocent.
Sigger’s 1984 trial was tainted by witnesses who withheld evidence under police pressure or fear of the killer, an eye witness who upheld the street code of silence and didn’t come forward, and the kind of ineffective defense many poor people get from overworked and underpaid court-appointed attorneys.
Not that Siggers was blameless. Before he went to prison at age 20, he bought and sold illegal guns. Siggers acknowledged during a prison visit that he had contributed to the violence in his community. For that he felt shame.
But Siggers, now 57, was no killer; he did not shoot Montgomery on Feb. 16, 1984.
The people I interviewed in 2002 and 2003 pointed their fingers at a light-skinned brother with long hair who went by the street name “Toby Red."
Witnesses saw Toby Red gun down Montgomery; one heard him brag about years later. During a dice game in 1990, Toby Red put a gun to a man's head and threatened to shoot him, as he had shot “James’ punk ass.”
Toby Red later vanished from Detroit and was never arrested for the shooting.
In his own words, Siggers entered prison as a “functionally illiterate man-child who could live only day by day, trapped in a culture of crimes and drugs, and in the ghetto of his own mind.”
By the time I met him in 2002 in a prison listing room, Siggers had earned his GED and a two-year college degree. He become a so-called jailhouse lawyer, helping other prisoners file appeals and write grievances. He could write a legal brief better than most lawyers could.
Education opened a new world for Siggers, but it was a world he could enter only in his mind.
During our first meeting at Macomb Correctional Facility, Siggers complimented me on my suit. He often imagined himself in a nice suit with a brief case, he told me, doing something important, something that made a difference.
The thought felt good but also cut like a knife.
After I left Detroit in 2013, Darrell and I, aside from an occasional telephone call from prison, lost touch. On the real, I lost hope that Siggers would walk out of prison,
Siggers had not.
“I lost faith in the system but I didn’t lose faith in God,” Siggers said. “I knew the truth was on my side. Dying in prison wasn’t my destiny."
In 2018, I heard from another former prisoner and friend, Darryl Woods. He told me Siggers was working out something with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in Detroit. I was skeptical about anything coming of it; I didn’t know then that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy had just started a Conviction Integrity Unit, one of about 35 in the nation.
These units, using staff attorneys and investigators, check into claims of innocence based on new evidence that might have been suppressed during the trial due to police or police or prosecutorial misconduct.
After Siggers petitioned Worthy’s office to look into his case, investigators found, among others, a botched ballistics report that was used to convict Siggers, as well as flawed witness testimony and falsified evidence. Worthy asked the court to dismiss the case against Siggers.
On Aug. 13, 2018, Siggers was freed, after spending 34 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
Since his release three years ago, Siggers has spoken at universities, the Michigan State Legislature, and numerous other venues, advocating for criminal justice reform and Conviction Integrity Units.
Siggers started a company, Legal Access Plus, that helps prisoners and former prisoners connect to resources; he wrote a layman’s guide to the legal system, “What you need to know before hiring an attorney.”
His prison fantasy of wearing a nice suit and doing something important has become a reality. He’s too busy living the dream to be bitter. He’s at peace, whether speaking to a state legislator, tending his tulips in his garden in Detroit, or visiting his two grown children.
“I’m having a blast,” Siggers told me. "I’m not bitter. All I feel is gratitude.”
For every innocent prisoner like Siggers who finally gets justice, however, tens of thousands across the country remain in prison, including hundreds in Pennsylvania.
None of us should sleep at night.
