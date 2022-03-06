HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – Tyler Williams, 18, has earned his Eagle Scout rank after taking on a project that helped his school.
“This is by far my biggest accomplishment yet,” he said.
For his project, the Scout built a new fence for the parking lot at Johnstown Christian School, work that he described as needed to be done.
Williams said the old fence was collapsing and the school was considering its replacement already.
Because he was looking for a project to take on, the two were able to work toward the same goal.
Williams began the project in May 2021 and wrapped up a few months later in August.
Building the fence took about three days, but organizing the construction is what occupied the majority of the time.
“I came to realize that taking control of one of these projects … is definitely a very, very complicated task,” he said. “I learned a lot about how you have to account for the environment around you.”
Williams said in researching material for the replacement, he also invested in making the structure last longer than its predecessor.
He thanked the support of his brother, who’s a Scout, his grandfather – also an Eagle Scout – and scoutmaster father, Tim.
Williams thanked Lowe’s for help with the project as well.
For his father, the journey to this moment has been a meaningful ride.
“It’s a goal that he had as a young Scout,” Tim Williams said. “For him to achieve this goal, it’s awesome.”
The father added that he’s extremely proud of his son and that he thinks he hit all the requirements of the Eagle Scout rank with his project.
That ranges from a service to the community to helping the school and it being “high-profile” work because the fence is viewable as visitors, students and employees approach the building in Hollsopple.
Those at Johnstown Christian School are thankful for the Scout’s work and new fence.
“Our fence and overall entryway needed upgrades that would be more visually appealing and promote safety in our parking lot,” JCS Head of School Celeste Sprankle said.
“We know that first impressions are important, so it has been a blessing to have these improvements to our parking lot.”
She referred to Williams as a student leader “who is committed to working in the Greater Johnstown community.”
Sprankle added that the student is “is an awesome young man who exemplifies the goals of Scouting; working diligently to complete this project, showing attention to detail, while humbly serving to improve our school’s appearance.”
