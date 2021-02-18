Johnstown Area Regional Industries is offering a 10-month hybrid medical office assistant training program at no cost to eligible residents of the City of Johnstown and designated sectors of Cambria County.
The program is set to be conducted by the Commonwealth Technical Institute at Hiram G. Andrews Center and will offer graduates the option to earn industry-based credentials needed to obtain employment.
Classes are tentatively scheduled to begin in March and conclude in December.
Seating is limited to 10 participants. Those interested in registering for the Feb. 26 orientation session should contact Debi Balog, JARI director of workforce development, by email at dbalog@jari.com or by phone at 814-262-8366 or 814-262-8369.
