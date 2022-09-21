JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Area Regional Industries will host the 18th annual Alleghenies Regional Safety Conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Conference Center at Pitt-Johnstown, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township.
The conference will feature educational workshops on a variety of health and safety issues and a showcase of regional vendors’ products and services.
The keynote presentation will be given by Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer on “Being Prepared for Crime in the Workplace and Tools for Helping Law Enforcement.”
Registration is $80 per couple, or $60 per person if a company registers four or more employees.
Registration can be completed by contacting Debi Balog, JARI director of workforce development, at dbalog@jari.com or 814-262-8366.
