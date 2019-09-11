Johnstown Area Regional Industries will host the 17th annual Alleghenies Regional Safety Conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
The conference will feature educational workshops on a variety of health and safety issues and a showcase of regional vendors’ products and services.
The keynote presentation will be “Conflict Management/Dispute Resolution for Workplace Safety” by Christopher
W. Smithmyer, vice president of International Affairs of
Brāv.
Registration is $80 per person, or $60 per person if a company registers four or more employees.
Registration can be completed by contacting Debi Balog, JARI director of workforce development, at dbalog@jari.com or 814-262-8366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.