JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The following JARI Lunch & Learn events will be held at the JARI Center, 160 Jari Drive, Richland Township:
• Angie Richard, clinical director of Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates Inc., will present “Managing Stress While Managing Your Business” from noon to 1:15 p.m. April 25.
Deadline to register is April 24.
• Brooke Contacos, PHR, senior consultant, and Rebecca Hancharick, associate consultant, HR Consultants Inc., will present “Supervise, Lead, Manage & Engage” from noon to 1:15 p.m. April 27.
Deadline to register is April 26.
The cost is $5 per person, including lunch. To register, visit jari.com and click on the calendar to access the registration forms or contact Lauren Thompson at lauren@jari.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.