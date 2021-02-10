Johnstown Area Regional Industries’ Safety Industry Partnership members are hosting an active shooter/assailant training session.
The session is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 25. There is no cost to participate. It will be conducted via Zoom by Robert Johnson, director of threat preparedness at Gittings Protective Security Inc.
To register, log on to www.jari.com and click on the Workforce Development tab.
The registration deadline is noon Feb. 24. For more information on the session or the Safety Industry Partnership, contact Debi Balog, director of workforce development, JARI at dbalog@jari.com or 814-262-8366.
