SOMERSET, Pa. – Lack of reliable broadband internet service is a well-known issue across Somerset County.
As part of a broader goal to expand broadband statewide, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and Johnstown Area Regional Industries are holding a public meeting on July 11.
JARI leaders want residents, school districts and local businesses to share their stories, successes and challenges during the community meeting.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Somerset Trust Building, 131 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
“Far too many Pennsylvanians lack access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet access or face barriers to accessing the technology necessary to participate in our society and economy fully,” Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said.
Carson and JARI President and CEO Linda Thomson said information gathered at the meeting – and others statewide – will be used to develop plans to address broadband service needs in unserved and under-served communities.
“JARI is honored to co-host this event, and it is extremely important for community members, businesses and school districts to be a part of this conversation,” Thomson said.
Carson said the goal is to close the “digital divide.”
Somerset County officials also have been working with several counties on a plan to create a fiber-optic “backbone” that carriers could use to expand internet service.
For the first time, Pennsylvania has an infusion of funding – more than $1 billion – to expand broadband statewide, Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Monday in a separate announcement.
The funds have been received through the bipartisan infrastructure law, that was approved in 2022 and President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
