A seven-figure award to a Cambria County-based loan fund from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is intended to strengthen the “entrepreneurial ecosystem” in seven southwestern Pennsylvania counties, including Cambria and Somerset, officials from both entities said this week.
The $1,281,900 award to JARI Growth Fund was made through ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative, which is designed to “help communities and regions affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of America’s energy production.”
JARI Growth Fund is to partner with JARI, Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, Alleghenies Angel Fund and other private lenders to provide technical assistance and access to the new Startup Alleghenies Microloan Fund to businesses in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Fulton and Huntingdon counties.
“This important funding from ARC will help us broaden the impact that we are having in the region by allowing us to help more entrepreneurs achieve their dreams,” said Steve Howsare, chair of the JARI Growth Fund board and executive director of SAPDC.
“We have found that businesses started in our region normally stay in our region, helping us all create more jobs and allowing us to retain people.”
“The JARI Growth Fund is grateful and excited to receive ARC POWER funding to support entrepreneurship,” added Linda Thomson, president of JARI. “I want to thank ARC for supporting this important component of our economic development program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.