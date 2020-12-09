Johnstown Area Regional Industries is accepting applications for a new scholarship program aimed at providing people ages 16 to 30 with new career opportunities through short-term training programs.
“When there’s an economic downturn, our out-of-school youth and young adults are probably one of the most vulnerable populations,” JARI Workforce Development Director Debra Balog said.
According to JARI, there’s been a 15-year trend of young people moving directly into employment after high school and finding themselves stuck in low-wage jobs with limited career opportunities because they have no post-secondary education.
The broad economic hardships of this year, especially on restaurant and retail industries, have made the new Supporting Youth Education and Employment scholarship project even more critical, Balog said.
JARI’s goal is to create opportunities for at least 22 young people who do not have post-secondary education and place at least 20 of them into employment and new careers.
There will be 12 scholarships for young adults in the amount of $2,500 to cover short-term training programs in high-demand fields.
In addition, there will be 10 stipends in the amount of $300 for high school students participating in work-based experience programs.
The project is funded with a $40,000 Community Initiatives Fund grant from Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“These scholarships can and will change lives, and we’re thankful to the donors who have the vision to see how important our workforce – and increasing access to viable careers – is to individual families and our community’s future,” CFA President Mike Kane said.
Through the program, individual applicant’s area of interest will be matched with in-demand jobs – rather than offering a series of specific training programs.
Industries such as healthcare, trades, manufacturing and information technology continue to be promising career options in the region, Balog said.
“We will be providing a variety of options based on employers’ needs and the individual’s career paths,” she said.
“If they’re interested in completing a short-term training program and if it is an in-demand occupation, then they can be considered for one of the 12 scholarships.”
