Tong Shen’s Richland Township steakhouse won’t be the first Japanese-style restaurant to open its doors here.
But the Westmoreland County man promises it’ll be the most unforgettable, with highly skilled chefs delivering high-quality steak, salmon and other delicious dishes, from grill to plate.
“I’m planning to bring an entertaining and enjoyable experience to Johnstown,” he said Tuesday.
Shen’s planned Galleria Drive restaurant will be called Kabuki – but it won’t be his first whirl into the restaurant industry.
His steakhouse and bar Edo Hibachi has carved its own niche in the Greensburg area over the past six years with a menu that features hibachi dishes as well as Japanese favorites such as pan-fried “gyoza” dumplings, udon and soba noodles and to-go style lunches called bento boxes, which include a main dish, rice and sushi.
Shen said Kabuki’s menu will be almost identical to his Greensburg restaurant – and will feature a full list of sushi offerings.
He plans to begin renovating the former Ponderosa space this fall to make room for 13 hibachi stations – where cooks will prepare dishes over sizzling, high heat grills – additional tables and a bar area.
As planned, beer and other alcoholic drinks would be offered, he said.
“We’ve very glad Tong chose Johnstown for his restaurant – from all of the communities available. And I think this will be a completely unique and fun dining experience for locals to enjoy,” CCN Real Estate’s Bill Trevorrow said.
Trevorrow brokered the deal that placed Kabuki into the vacant Richland Township space.
And it’s the latest of a series of openings alongside Galleria Drive – and near the mall – that have been announced this summer, including restaurants, a private Montessori school and a cycle dealership.
“We’re very glad the mall area is making a comeback,” he said.
“The only space we have left (under contract) in that area is 2,300 square feet of space inside the former Ryan’s buffet.”
Shen said drawings are still being finalized for his 406 Galleria Drive hibachi restaurant.
But if all goes well, the site will be under construction this fall and ready to open by early next year.
