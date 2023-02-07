JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jack E. Keiser was an Army medic who would not carry a weapon, only a machete, during his time in World War II.
But, somehow, for some reason, a Japanese military Arisaka bolt-action rifle remained in his possession over the decades after being acquired in the Philippines. It was eventually passed down to his son, David Keiser.
“I don’t know how he got this,” Keiser said. “It was in the house. He never talked about it. He had a couple Bronze Stars. He wasn’t a real big hero. He was just a guy who did his job.”
Having no real personal use for the rifle, Keiser gave it to the Cambria County Veterans Memorial Museum on Tuesday morning.
“I decided to donate it to the museum so other people could see it. … I think it would be better served here,” Keiser, a Richland resident, said.
The rifle will be decommissioned and then displayed with other guns at the museum that is located inside the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
“This is an incredible piece for everybody to see what soldiers would come home with and see what kind of experiences they had to acquire some of this stuff,” said Army veteran Matthew Paterson, the museum’s curator. “It’s incredible for our area, and our history and veterans around our area. You don’t see it every day.”
Paterson is always looking for donations, such as the rifle, to add to the museum’s collection of local military items.
“Hopefully, we can find more stuff like this and more people willing to donate it,” Paterson said.
